The rumors of recent days have turned into official: the Beijing Auto Show was postponed due to the growing number of Coronavirus cases registered in China. The organizers at the moment have not yet made official what will be the new dates on which the event will take place, the only certainty is that it will not be held from 21 to 30 April as scheduled. In the coming days, in all probability, the new decade in which the event will be able to welcome visitors will be definitively announced.

“The more and more frequent diffusion of Covid-19 pandemic in many parts of China it posed a major challenge to epidemic prevention and control across the country – the organizers said – In order to fully cooperate and implement the epidemic prevention and control requirements of the nation and the Beijing Municipal Government, as well as to effectively ensure the physical health of exhibitors and public health safety, as well as the good results of the fair, the 17th edition of the Beijing International Motor Show, initially scheduled from 21 to 30 April this year, will be postponed“. It remains to be understood now how the car manufacturers that had planned to take advantage of the Beijing event as a frame to unveil a series of new models will behave: they will in any case present their cars digitally, or wait for the new dates and then confirm their presence at the Beijing Salon?