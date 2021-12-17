The Competition Judge of the Royal Spanish Football Federation decided this Friday the postponement of the match corresponding to the twelfth day of the league in First futsal between Pescados Rubén Burela and Osasuna Magna, scheduled for next Wednesday, after the appearance of three positives by Covid-19 in the Galician team.

The Burela had already announced hours before the activation of the health protocol “due to the appearance of 3 positives in Covid-19 in the male team.” “El Burela suspended group activity last Wednesday. Positive cases are with mild symptoms,” he added in a statement on his social networks.