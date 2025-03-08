Barcelona-Osasuna will not be played tonight. The party has been postponed due to force majeure at the request of FC Barcelona. The death of one of the members of the Blaugrana team medical staff, Dr. Carles Miñarro Garcia, is the reason why the Barcelona entity has demanded the postponement of the meeting.

The lucrative event has occurred during this afternoon and as soon as the news has known, the Board of Directors has been launched in search of the suspension of the 27th day of the League, which should be played this Saturday at 9:00 p.m.

Shared the day to day

The Blaugrana template, very affected by the news, has been in favor of not playing

When Barcelona had confirmation of the postponement by LaLiga, President Joan Laporta went down to the locker room to explain to the players and the coaching staff that the meeting would not be played and the cause. The players, when they arrived at the stadium, did not know anything about the death of the doctor. The Blaugrana template, very affected because Dr. Miñarro shared with them day to day, has been in favor of not playing and Osasuna has quickly understood the situation.

The president of CA Osasuna, Luis Zabalza, appeared to give “El Pesame” to FC Barcelona. “The Osasuna joins the pain of the Barcelona family,” Zabalza accompanied.

“We have not put any work. First the teams have agreed and then we have communicated it to the referee, which is the authority in the field. The Federation and LaLiga have also given the approval, ”explained the president in statements to Dazn.

Sergio Herrera, goalkeeper of Osasuna, was already heating in one of the goals of Montjuïc, when he has received from members of the red club the communication to retire because the game would not be played. Both teams had already made the alignments and there was already audiences in the stands, which had already accessed their locality.

There were already people in the stands

At 20.42 hours the confirming of the postponement arrived due to the megafonia of the Lluís Companys

At 20.42 hours, when less than twenty minutes were missing for the planned start of the game, due to the megafonia of the Lluís Companys stadium, the message of the sad news of the doctor’s death, which worked on a day to day with the first team, has communicated and that the match was postponed “until a new date”.

“The new day and the new hour of the confrontation will be communicated soon,” said Montjuïc Speaker, who made his message in Catalan, Spanish and English. The stadium has been very calm.