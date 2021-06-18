The opening of the Tokyo Olympics is only five weeks away, but their smooth running is really in jeopardy. The pressure from Japanese public opinion is increasing, which in an increasingly drumming way asks that the Games be (again) postponed, given that the situation of the pandemic from Covid-19 it is far from under control.

Not even the ban on access for foreign spectators seems to reassure citizens: the only influx of teams, individual athletes and technical staff from all over the world makes them fear for the spread new variants of the Coronavirus.

As has happened since the pandemic began, health reasons are intertwined with economic ones, sometimes synchronously and sometimes convergently. Japan is facing the fourth wave of Covid-19 and it is feared that the Olympics may represent an uncontrollable outbreak, which would inflict a devastating blow to the national economy, already severely tested by a year and a half of health emergency.

On top of that, vaccinations are going pretty slow: only 6% of the population has already been immunized, while 10% have received the first dose. The Economist Takahide Kiuchi explained to Al Jazeera the economic impact of the first three waves of Covid-19 on Japan: 52 billion, 51 billion and 26 billion euros respectively. It is quite clear that if the Olympics were to give a boost to the fourth wave already underway, the economic backlash would be disastrous.

But we must also calculate the cost determined by any second renunciation of the Games: certainly huge in terms of image and also remarkable on the economic one, given that the approx 15 billion euros that are expected to be generated by the event. Much less than the disaster caused by Covid-19, this is clear, but we should add to this count the penalties for the contracts signed and this variable remains covered by a certain mystery.

It is not the Japanese government that has the last word, but the IOC (International Olympic Committee), who is the organizer of the Games and therefore the only person actually entitled to decide whether to go ahead or stop. On this, however, the government of world sport does not let anything leak out, not even the amount of the agreements in place: the feeling is that you do not want to give even the slightest advantage to the interlocutor, because in this very difficult game whoever misses a move risks to bear a really heavy cost.