The Dubai Health Authority has identified 12 symptoms of postpartum depression, which affects some women, and requires urgent medical intervention before the condition worsens, stressing that it is a treatable disease.

The authority defined postpartum depression as a state of feelings of intense sadness, indifference and anxiety that afflict some women after childbirth, pointing out that according to statistics, this depression affects one in nine mothers.

The authority stressed the need to seek help if the signs and symptoms do not disappear after two weeks of birth, or are worsening, accompanied by difficulty in caring for the child or daily tasks, as well as if the mother has thoughts about harming herself or her child.

The commission identified 12 symptoms of this type of depression, which are represented in the woman’s exposure to “severe mood swings, insomnia and excessive crying, extreme irritability, anxiety and panic attacks, loss of appetite or excessive eating, insomnia or sleeping for long periods, feeling guilty for not being a good mother, Doubting the ability to care for the baby Having difficulty bonding with the newborn Poor ability to focus and think clearly or make decisions Loss of interest and pleasure in activities you used to enjoy Avoiding family and friends Recurring thoughts about harming herself or her baby

Regarding the main causes of this type of depression, the authority revealed that it is represented in the pressures of physical changes such as a sharp drop in hormones after childbirth, as well as psychological pressures that lead to sleep deprivation, women feeling less attractive, and a sense of loss of identity and control over the course of life.

This type of depression is treated with psychological support programs and antidepressant medications.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

