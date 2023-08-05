Of Maria Giovanna Faiella

Before being available in Europe and Italy, it must have the go-ahead from the EMA and AIFA regulatory authorities. In Italy, the pathology affects one out of 10 new mothers. How to prevent it, symptoms

The birth of a child is a joyful event, but it can happen that the new mother, after giving birth, is affected by postpartum depression, a real pathology that needs to be treated. Now, in the United States, there is one more tool for dealing with postpartum depression: the American agency FDA Food and Drug Administration (Food and Drug Marketing Regulatory Agency) approved the drug zuranolone, the first specific oral treatment against postpartum depression.

It should be remembered that the medicine, before being actually available in our country, it will have to be authorized for marketing

by the European regulatory body

EMA– European Medicines Agency and then from the Italian one,

AIFA– Italian drug agency.

Fast-acting drug So far, mainly serotonergic drugs have been used

So far, mainly serotonergic drugs have been used antidepressants even in the postpartum period, for they have gods rather long action timesin the sense that on average they act after 15-20 days – explains Dr. Emi Bondi, president of the Italian Society of Psychiatry (Sip) and director of the mental health department of Asst Papa Giovanni XXIII in Bergamo -. The FDA approved drug based on experimental studies – the most recent published on theAmerican Journal of Psychiatry – promises to be one extra tool to treat postpartum depression. The main feature of the drug the great speed of action: based on the studies carried out, works after three days, that is, on the third administration there is already an antidepressant effect – explains Bondi -. It is a neurosteroid i.e. a steroid, a hormone synthesized from progesterone which, together with estrogen, one of the female hormones that make the female sexual cycle and pregnancy possible. But we also know that, probably, the greater vulnerability that the female sex has for anxiety disorders and depression (up to 4 times more), compared to the male sex, linked to the fluctuations of these hormones. The mechanism of action of the approved drug is that of act on GABAergic receptors in the brain, which regulate stress and mood.

So it regulates stress and mood In practice, with the drug there is a sort of “signaling path” which helps regulate stress and mood. one of the mechanisms by which hormones can determine fmood fluctuations that happen Also

during the cycle, in the premenstrual phase when you are more anxious and irritable “due to” the progesterone – explains Dr. Bondi -. Since, after pregnancy, there is a sharp drop in hormones – increased by about 10 percent during pregnancy – the hypothesis that it may be also at the basis of the origin of the depression that arises after childbirth, generally d

after about 15 days and which can last up to six months.

In our country, postpartum depression is a pathology that it affects about one in ten new mothersbut it must be distinguished from Baby ox. Depression must be prevented and treated – underlines the president of the Italian Society of Psychiatry -. Women they don't have to feel guilty if after giving birth they are tired, stressed, sometimes find it difficult to manage the newborn, because motherhoodin addition to being a joyful event, also a tiring period from a physical and mental point of view. In general in the post-partum tAll women have a few days of low moodthe so-called "blue period" (or "baby ox", formerly called "milk tears"): physiological and determined precisely by the drop in hormones that occurs with childbirth. In 10 percent of cases, however – Dr. Bondi points out – a depressive pathology may arise It is important to identify and treat as it has repercussions not only on the mother, but also on the child and their relationship. If the new mother is not well she must fI got to helpwithout any prejudice .

What are the symptoms "spy" that something is wrong and what to do? There new mother feels excessively tired, can't sleep, becomes sad, cries, fears she won't be able to take care of the baby as she should, becomes apathetic – summarizes Dr. Bondi -. In these cases it should not be left alone but helpedwithout blaming her, first of all by those close to her and, if necessary, in the event of a real depressive illness, even with pharmacological treatments, as well as with psychological support which may exist already during the period of pregnancy. Indeed, there are postpartum depression prevention programs which aim to follow the woman during pregnancy and, if necessary, continue to do so even in the post-partum period. Some programs include ahome assistance by midwives or dedicated staff precisely to help the new mother in a practical way, when she returns home, to manage the baby.