After delivery, women become very busy in child care and forget to take care of themselves. Not taking care of your health after delivery can lead to several health problems, one of which is postpartum anemia. Most women suffer from it after delivery.

What is postpartum anemia

It is a serious iron deficiency condition that arises after delivery. In this, the hemoglobin level decreases to 110 g / L within a week and within 120 weeks to 120 g / L.



Causes of anemia after pregnancy

After pregnancy, women may develop anemia due to several reasons, such as:

Poor diet: Not having enough iron during pregnancy can lead to postpartum anemia. A pregnant woman needs 4.4 mg of iron daily. It is difficult to supply it by eating, therefore iron supplements are also taken.

bleeding out : Excess of bleeding during menstruation before conceive can also cause iron deficiency.

Peripartum blood loss: There is a risk of anemia later due to bleeding more than 500 ml during delivery. The more blood you bleed, the greater the risk of anemia.

Intestinal disease: There is also a problem of absorption of iron in the case of celiac disease, Crohn's disease and Inflammatory bowel disease.



Symptoms of postpartum anemia

Anemia after delivery, excessive fatigue, skin yellowing, weakness, depression, confusion, decreased breast milk volume and quality, difficulty breathing, vertigo, rapid heartbeat, headache, bar – Frequent symptoms such as mood changes, irritability, decreased sexual desire, and reduced immunity.

It is not necessary that you see all these symptoms together, but if you are seeing any of these symptoms then talk to a doctor.

Treatment of postpartum anemia

This involves making some changes in lifestyle and diet. If there is iron deficiency anemia, then take 100 to 200 mg of iron daily with food. There is a lot of iron deficiency, so 800 to 1400 mg of iron is also given through the vein.

Two weeks after the treatment, doctors perform a hemoglobin test. Apart from this, iron deficiency can be avoided after delivery by some other methods. To increase the amount of iron in the blood, take iron supplements. Eat green vegetables, beans, pulses, apricot, pumpkin, tofu, brown rice, potatoes, peas. Drink less tea and eat vitamin C foods. It is also important to avoid constipation so eat plenty of fiber.

Anemia after delivery is associated with insufficient milk syndrome, in which breast milk is deficient. Because of this, the weight of the newborn can be imbalanced.