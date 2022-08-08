PostNL assumes it will have to raise prices because of “rising fuel prices and higher labor costs”. writes the company’s CEO Monday. The postal group had to adjust its profit expectations for the second time this year in the quarterly figures, because the results of recent months were disappointing. In addition to inflation, this was also related to the abolition of the corona measures, as a result of which the Dutch went more to physical stores instead of ordering products online.

PostNL sent 12 percent fewer postal parcels in the second quarter of 2022 than in the same period a year ago. At the beginning of this year, the profit forecast was still between 210 and 240 million euros, now between 145 and 175 million euros. Board chairman Herna Verhagen calls the macroeconomic and geopolitical situation “challenging” for a logistics company. The effects of inflation and higher costs for workers are such that price adjustments are necessary, she writes.

Earlier this month announced PostNL that all deliverers would henceforth be offered a permanent contract, in an effort to attract new employees. A new collective labor agreement had already been concluded in May, which stipulates a wage increase of 8 percent for all postal deliverers and states that some are entitled to a bonus of up to 250 euros. Bob van Ireland, PostNL director of post, said the measures are desperately needed to recruit new postal workers “in the current tight labor market”.