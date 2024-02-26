PostNL wants the government to change the laws and regulations so that the postal company has not one but two days to deliver letters and packages. Board chairman Herna Verhagen writes in an explanation published on Monday on the annual figures that an amendment to the Postal Act is “necessary” to keep postal services financially healthy. Last summer, Verhagen also argued for a relaxation of the law during the presentation of the half-year figures.

“If we want to keep the post accessible and reliable, we must move from 'in the post today, delivered tomorrow' to 'in the post today, delivered within two days' as soon as possible and, eventually, 'delivered within three days'. This is already happening in many European countries,” says Verhagen. An exception must be made for urgent mail.

The call is based on challenging market conditions that have forced PostNL to make adjustments to its services for years. The company has too few postal workers, especially in the south of the Netherlands and in some large cities. Although PostNL is legally obliged to deliver at least 95 percent of the mail within one day, it only managed 82 percent at the end of last year. In 2022, more than nine out of ten letters and packages arrived on time.

Risk of fines

Because PostNL does not comply with its legal obligation, it runs the risk of fines worth millions from the Netherlands Authority for Consumers and Markets. In 2019, the postal company had to a fine of 2 million euros pay because 'only' 94 percent of the mail was delivered on time.

In any case, postal delivery is a shrinking market. Fewer and fewer letters are sent every year: 1.7 billion last year, 1.8 billion in 2022. PostNL expects that contraction to continue and expects a decline of 7 to 9 percent this year. The number of parcels delivered remained approximately the same at 343 million in 2023. Although sales at international web shops are growing, sales at domestic web shops were disappointing. While PostNL actually earns more from this.

PostNL's profit in 2023 also lagged considerably compared to 2022. In total, PostNL was left with 52 million euros, a decrease of 42 percent. In recent years, PostNL has made many interventions to reduce rising costs. In 2023, the Dutch company will cut two hundred to three hundred jobs, and PostNL also has several successful cost-saving programs running. Verhagen: “Further opportunities to adapt our business activities […] there are virtually none.”