PostNL’s turnover fell in the first quarter. This is partly because more parcels were sent in the same period last year due to the corona pandemic. The amount of letters also decreased because many invitations for a corona vaccination were still delivered to people’s homes last year.

The number of parcels sent fell to 87 million, from 108 million a year earlier. Apart from the corona effect, the parcel volume is still rising, explains top woman Herna Verhagen. PostNL expects to feel the impact of the war in Ukraine and the corona lockdowns in China in the near future. These bring additional general economic uncertainty and price increases.

PostNL saw a difference in the development of the volume around the start of the war in Ukraine. It is not clear whether that effect was actually caused by the war, according to Verhagen, because the corona measures were also further relaxed around that time. As a result, Dutch consumers may have spent relatively more money in the catering industry and visited a store more often.

PostNL’s revenues fell by 16 percent to 806 million euros in the first quarter. Net profit fell by 88 percent to 16 million euros. It will be a ‘more challenging year for the postal company than previously anticipated’, according to Verhagen. PostNL has therefore lowered its profit forecast to EUR 170 million to EUR 210 million. Previously, the company had expected a profit of between 210 million and 240 million before deduction of taxes, among other things.

Abuses

Verhagen could not say anything new about the alleged abuses at the Belgian branch of the company. Among other things, too young staff would be deployed there. The top woman repeated that it is ‘something that touches us very much’ and said she did not recognize herself in the messages. “That makes it even more painful,” said Verhagen.

The company already carries out '100 percent checks' and only minor irregularities are found, such as an employee not having his passport or ID card with him. Personnel in the Netherlands and Belgium are regularly updated on the issue. Many employees feel addressed and have questions, says Verhagen. Of the approximately 53,000 PostNL employees, nearly 2,400 are employed in Belgium.