According to FNV research, PostNL parcel sorters have to lift packages that are too heavy, causing them to suffer long-term health problems as a result of their work. Tools to make the work less difficult are not available or are insufficiently available. Temporary workers, often migrant workers, work under tougher conditions than people with a permanent contract.
Jurriaan Nolles
Latest update:
11/13/23, 2:39 PM
