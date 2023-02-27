In total, this concerns cost savings of 20 million euros this year, PostNL reports. The cutbacks mainly affect the Parcels department. Another 25 million euros must be saved in 2024 and 30 million euros annually from 2025.

,,The year 2022 became a year in which we had to navigate in rapidly changing and turbulent circumstances. Global macroeconomic and geopolitical conditions were extremely challenging, with record high inflation and consumer confidence reaching an all-time low. That had an effect on our results”, explains CEO Herna Verhagen.

“The challenging conditions are expected to continue into 2023. It is therefore crucial that we continue to invest in strengthening our foundation and strengthening our position in a dynamic and highly competitive market.”

PostNL will announce its results for the past year on Monday. In the third quarter, the company suffered another loss. Due to the high inflation, there was less online shopping and that affected parcel delivery. PostNL said earlier that it expected a strong fourth quarter due to the holidays.

