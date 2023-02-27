PostNL is scrapping 200 to 300 full-time jobs in 2023. That makes the company known on Monday. For example, a total of around 20 million euros must be saved, particularly in the parcel department.

PostNL director Herna Verhagen points to “extremely difficult” and turbulent circumstances as the culprit, caused by the “global macroeconomic and geopolitical” unrest. As a result, the labor and fuel costs that PostNL had to deal with increased sharply in 2022, according to the top woman.

“The challenging conditions are expected to continue in 2023,” says Verhagen. The management is also preparing for continued problems in the years that follow. A further €25 million will be saved in 2024 and from 2025 onwards, cuts of up to €30 million will be made each year. The fact that PostNL is in dire straits follows two excellent years for the company at the start of the corona pandemic. Then the number of packets sent skyrocketed.