The move by PostNL means that more than 1000 deliverers who now have a temporary appointment will receive a permanent contract. Until now, postal deliverers were offered a permanent contract after seven months. In June, PostNL reached an agreement with the unions on a wage increase of more than 8 percent for its nearly 16,500 postal deliverers.

The salary of new younger deliverers was also increased. The time schedule has also been made more flexible. Those who want to can also work as evening deliverymen in some cities. This should especially attract schoolchildren and students who are looking for a part-time job. Anyone who starts working as a new PostNL deliverer in certain areas will also receive a bonus of 250 euros.

“We are taking this step as a token of appreciation and confidence towards all colleagues who are committed to postal delivery day in day out, offering them greater security,” said Mail Director Bob of Ireland. “With the prospect of a permanent contract, we also hope to be able to enthuse new mail deliverers to come and work with us. This is sorely needed in the current tight labor market.”