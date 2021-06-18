Justice in Belgium again suspects PostNL of collaborating with subcontractors who are guilty of social fraud. Public prosecutor Gianni Reale confirms this to the Flemish business newspaper on Friday The time. A recent check at a PostNL sorting center in Belgium found that roughly half of the subcontractors hired by the company to deliver parcels were not complying with the law. For example, there would be undeclared work and violations of the corona measures.

“If during subsequent checks at GLS and PostNL, violations are found regarding undeclared work and the corona rules, my office will consider having the depots sealed, which almost corresponds to a closure,” Reale told De Tijd. Fourteen summonses have been issued against PostNL on the basis of the new violations.

At the beginning of May, PostNL was also discredited in Belgium because, according to the justice system, parcel deliverers have to work under poor conditions and are underpaid. Despite this, the company continues to operate in the same way, Reale said. The Public Prosecution Service has filed fourteen additional charges against the parcel company. PostNL has seven sorting centers in Belgium. One of these is a location in Mechelen, where about twenty thousand packages are sent every day.

Undeclared work

Parcel deliverer GLS is also being prosecuted in Belgium on suspicion of structural social fraud among parcel deliverers. In a sorting center of the company in the town of Puurs, 76 parcel deliverers and 26 subcontractors were checked this week. Nearly half of the subcontractors (twelve) were caught committing violations, such as undeclared work and violations of unemployment rules. Neither GLS nor PostNL responded substantively to the new charges against De Tijd on Friday.

PostNL has also been regularly discredited in the Netherlands. For example, subcontractors and deliverers complain that the workload is too high and that they have too little money left over. The rates would also decrease every year.