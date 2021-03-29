A.n New Year’s Eve in 1988, the bohemians of Prenzlauer Berg stood on the roofs and balconies of ruinous Wilhelminian-style buildings, looking up at the sky, where you sometimes saw the lights of the planes that would land in the west, in Tegel; they toasted each other and had no idea what the new year would bring them. That’s how the writer Annett Gröschner had it all a few years ago essay for the “daily newspaper”. A few days after the turn of the year, she continues, a dilapidated balcony crashed down in the square. Four people had stood on it; one died, the other three were seriously injured.

That was “nothing that had to surprise us”, the text comments on this misfortune; and that that would have been a omen for what would happen to the entire state towards the end of the year: you can only see that in retrospect.

Back then, it seems, the crash was more evidence that life in this part of the city was freer, but also more dangerous. The ordinary socialist bourgeoisie had moved into the modern prefabricated buildings on the periphery; there were garbage chutes, bathrooms and stable balconies. Prenzlauer Berg was the opposite – not necessarily the urban jungle, but still a wilderness, a rocky mountain range, an urban landscape that had been modern fifty years earlier. Now it was post-modern, post-civilized; the walls had almost turned back into nature.



Postmodern West: John Hejduk’s residential complex on Charlottenstrasse

Image: Berlinische Galerie





A few years before that, in the early eighties and on the western side of the wall, Ulrich Peltzers was playing novel “That’s you,” but who casts very similar looks on the city. At one point the narrator confesses that he doesn’t know what to do with landscapes; he preferred cities by far. But the longer you follow this story, the more clearly you can see that this narrator is wandering through landscapes, the old building districts and the fallow areas of Wilmersdorf, Charlottenburg and Kreuzberg, moraines from forgotten ages, with dwellings that are reminiscent of caves in their barreness. The text prefers to venture out into the open late at night, when not even moving cars indicate that there could possibly be something like modernity out there.

The trace of the alternative milieu

The modern age was long gone when the first news of the invention of postmodern architecture arrived in Berlin. And in retrospect, it is difficult to determine who gave it the rest in the western part of the city: Was it the thoroughly corrupt construction industry, the political-industrial complex that feeds on subsidies and, for example, the “Spiegel” inspired for this headline: “I’m slowly learning to hate you” (meaning Berlin)? Or was it the increasingly dominant alternative milieu that could only see the expression of maximum alienation in every modern building?

And in the east, people enjoyed the indoor toilets and central heating in the large panel buildings. Nonetheless, they mourned those quarters that fell into disrepair or were destroyed and to which memories and images of people’s origins and idiosyncrasies were attached.