Scrotal temperature wasn’t one of the big questions in science, but it was something that intrigued two researchers at the University of Toulouse. Until they began to study it, humanity was in suspense: depending on the measurement system used, both sides of the scrotum remained at the same temperature or the left was always warmer. To solve the mystery, Roger Mieusset and Bourras Bengoudifa designed three experiments in which they measured the scrotal temperature of eleven 11 and as many bus drivers who stood and sat, respectively, for an hour and a half. The test result It was that dressed men have a higher temperature on the left side of the scrotum. This surprising asymmetry has earned this year’s Ig Nobel in anatomy, the awards that “first make you laugh, then make you think.”

As every year, and there are already 29, at the Sanders Theater of Harvard University the most hooligan spirit of science is celebrated: the Ig Nobel prizes, the parody of the Swedish Academy Awards. This ceremony recognizes the most outrageous scientific studies of the year, both for their conclusions and for their approach. Sometimes investigators are aware of the hilariousness of their work, but at other times a lifetime’s work turns into an awkward, unintentional comedy. As its promoter Marc Abrahams says at the end of the event: “If you didn’t win an Ig Nobel Prize tonight, and especially if you did, better luck next year.” Despite the successes of recent years, in this edition there were no Spanish winners.

Along with the scrotal heat, other awards caused laughter from the public during the ceremony. For example, last year’s patented Iranian baby changing machine, which won the award in the Engineering category. The aspect of the invention, halfway between a washing machine and a medieval torture machine, does not promise great commercial successes, since the device requires that the baby is put inside the cubicle and its legs are tied inside.

The Ig Nobel Peace Prize was deserved by an international investigation that sought to understand why and where scratching an itch produces the greatest pleasure. To do this, they subjected 18 subjects on the forearm, ankle and back to the itch produced by an irritating plant. The researchers found that the intensity of the itch varies according to the area of ​​the body, as well as the perceived pleasure of scratching, which tends to be proportional to the initial itch. This award remembers It was received four years ago by an entomologist who stung himself hundreds of times with bees all over his body, including his penis, to discover which was the most painful point on the body in which to receive a sting.

In medicine, the award went to a group of Italian scientists who spent several years and studies analyzing the influence of pizza consumption on different types of cancer. Another health award, Medical Education, was awarded to Karen Pryor, the inventor of a dog training system, for proposing its use to train orthopedic surgeons. The Japanese who measured the amount of saliva that a teenager produces daily won the award in the chemistry category. They calculated that at age 15, about 500 milliliters of slime are produced per day, half during meals, and practically none during sleep.

Andreas and Timothy Voss, father and son, received the Ig Nobel in economics for discovering, after analyzing seven different types of banknotes in common use, that the Romanian leu banknotes are the banknotes that contain and spread the most bacteria.

The award in psychology went to the German Fritz Strack “for discovering that holding a pen in your mouth makes you smile, which makes you happier, and then discovering that it is not.” A recognition that perfectly frames the great problem of this field: the crisis of replicability of the studies. Many of the discipline’s findings later turn out to be bluff when no one succeeds in reproducing those findings. Strack published an article in 1988 in which he explained how artificially forcing a smile, holding a pen in your mouth, improved people’s moods. In short, that gesture and feeling are so closely linked that they induce each other in both directions. In 2017, Strack himself wrote an article assuming that this hypothesis of feedback facial does not work.

The award in the biology category went to an international team of scientists who found that magnetized dead cockroaches behave differently from magnetized live cockroaches. This finding, which they published last year in the important journal Scientific ReportsIt is a very interesting finding in their field, because through the system they develop in their article, the magnetic function of the tissues of many animals can be studied, of which many aspects are unknown.

In physics, the winners were scientists who studied the reason why wombats defecate cubic feces. Many will discover, thanks to this award, that wombats deposit excrement in the form of cubes and there will even be those who discover that there is an Australian animal called wombat. Using copies euthanized After being run over, the scientists discovered that at the end of the intestine the wombat feces go from a liquid state to a solid one in the shape of a two-centimeter cube thanks to the elasticity and flexibility of the walls of the intestine, which press the excrement with this peculiar shape.