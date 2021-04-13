Employees of the “Post of Russia” in Nizhny Novgorod were forced to resign en masse after the management forced them to “sell” goods to pensioners. Refusing to do this, more than 30 people wrote a letter of resignation, REN TV reports.

The resigned postmen told the TV channel that each had a sales target of at least 80,000 a month. It had to be done when the time came to distribute pensions to homes. An employee came to the apartment of an elderly person who is unable to move on his own, and offered him to buy a grocery set at a price higher than the store price.

“There are a lot of non-walking pensioners who do not know what prices are in stores, and most of us feel sorry for us. It’s a shame, but my employer obliges me to do this, ”said one of the employees.

“I came to the bosses, I say, people are already afraid of me. They are waiting for money, not that I will give them money and immediately take it, ”said another postman.

As a result, disgruntled workers wrote a collective statement to the labor inspectorate and the prosecutor’s office. Serious violations were found in the sales order of the Russian Post. The court of first instance sided with the employees who refused to sign an employment contract with new instructions. The organization appealed against this decision and threatened the postmen with dismissal, this became the reason for the loss of jobs by people. The prosecutor’s office will check the legality of these actions.