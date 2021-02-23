Suspicious parcels can be opened under certain conditions and must then be handed over to the police. The Bundestag decided that.

Frankfurt – Im corona-Lockdown* flourishes Online trade. Citizens order a large number of products on the Internet: from clothing to books to food.

That shows a Evaluation by the Federal Statistical Officewhich refers to December 2020. “Has benefited greatly from the store closings […] the Internet and mail order business, ”it says. But the trade in the Internet takes place not only on publicly accessible sites, but also in Darknet reinforced instead. There are often illegal Drugs, weapons and explosive expelled. This is one of the reasons why the Bundestag now has one Change of law decided. It’s about that Postal Shipping Actwhereby in particular Postal service employees of the German Post are affected.

Deutsche Post: Postmen have to bring suspicious parcels to the police

Specifically, it is about the new possibility that Postmen when in doubt Open packages allowed to. For this, however, you need a Dangerous situation be given. This is only allowed in such a case Postal secrecy get injured. Paragraph four of Paragraph 39 of the Postal Service Act has been changed: According to this, “postal service providers may exceptionally know the content […] procure, among other things, to secure the content of damaged mailings, to determine the recipient or sender of an unapproachable mailing that cannot be identified in any other way, or to avert physical dangers that a mailing could pose to people and things, “says the Federal Council draft law.

Companies German Post AG Headquarters Bonn Employee 546,924 (as of December 31, 2019) founding year 1995

Deutsche Post: Whether the parcel can be opened depends on a number of factors

If Postmen the corresponding package open depends on whether it is damaged or not. Opening is only permitted if there is damage or the package cannot be delivered. In recent years, employees of the German Post and service providers in many cases Drugs or weapons in damaged Packages discovered, reports Daniela Ludwig (CSU), Drug commissioner of the Federal government. At that time there was no binding legal situation for such situations – now there was. Deutsche Post employees are also obliged to hand over a package with illegal content to the police. In such cases, Ludwig speaks of “Chance finds”.

The law now obliges postmen to hand over suspicious parcels to the police. (Archive photo) © Arnulf Hettrich / Imago Images

Ludwig is pleased with the progress: “Drug trafficking The internet is thriving in these times and represents Prosecution and justice are always faced with challenges. ”The change in the Postal Shipping Act is an important step in combating Drug crime, says the 45-year-old. “If, with this law, we manage to intercept even one parcel before it arrives at the recipient, then the effort will be worth it,” she added. (do) * fnp.de is part of the nationwide Ippen-Digital editors network.

