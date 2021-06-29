Workers of the Olimpo fair in Lomas de Zamora cut the La Noria Bridge this Tuesday by hand to the City of Buenos Aires. They claim that allow them to return to work at their positions.

The showmen assure that they are harmed. “We want to work,” they shouted from the demonstration.

“Martín, we are not asking you for a bag of food or a social plan! We are asking you to let us work !!” read a banner from one of the protesters. The claim was directed to Martín Insaurralde, mayor of Lomas de Zamora.

News in development.