A long-time employee bunkered thousands of shipments for months instead of delivering them to the recipients. The post office in Austria drew consequences.

Seekirchen (Austria) – Delays or Lost: It sometimes happens that packages do not reach their recipients. The reasons are different. But in Austria, an unusual case caused a stir.

A postman failed to deliver numerous shipments in the Salzburg region. A total of 4000 letters are said not to have arrived. As the Salzburg news reported on Saturday (April 22), the messenger is said to have hoarded the shipments instead – in his company car, at home and in his locker in the post office in Seekirchen am Wallersee.

Postman hoards thousands of shipments in Austria: “Sorry for the inconvenience”

The case was discovered after several customers complained about missing shipments to the Seekirchen delivery base. The man has now lost his job. According to a company spokesman, Post AG is said to have separated from the messenger and filed a criminal complaint.

“We apologize for the inconvenience caused,” it said in a letter to the many households who had not received shipments. Delays occurred due to employee error.

Austria: Long-standing postman does not deliver any shipments for months

The postman had been on duty for more than ten years. The spokesman said it was not yet clear why he had bunkered some of the programs over the past ten months. Around 16,500 letters are delivered daily from the post center in Seekirchen. “Unfortunately, if a few are left lying around every day, it’s not immediately noticeable,” the spokesman was quoted as saying. (kas/dpa)

