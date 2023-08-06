Postipuisto | A modern residential area is located in the middle of Helsinki, which is plagued by a lack of services – The residents believe that there would be enough demand

Residents of the unfinished Postipuisto residential area in Pasila, Helsinki wonder why several empty business premises are not filled with services. Many hope for example cafes and lunch places in the area.

First the receptionist in Helsinki’s Postipuisto refuses to talk, citing his hangover.

That’s how you could describe the atmosphere of the residential area on Sunday anyway: quiet, slow and a little tired. Individual people move only to and from the grocery store. A little drizzle doesn’t really lift the mood.

Helsingin sanomat newspaper news in December 2020 from a new residential area in the middle of Helsinki, where residents complained about the complete lack of services. We set out to see if the service level and residents’ satisfaction in the Postipuisto district, located between Ilmala and Metsälä, have changed in a few years.

In summary: Small progress has been made, but the residents are still longing for services. The word “unfinished” is still repeated in the speeches of many.

Jasmine Blomqvist moved to Postipuisto from Espoo to follow her husband, even though she had a good time in Espoo as well. The camera made 4-year-old Beatrice Srikberg Blomqvist shy.

From the store a woman walks out hand in hand with her child. Let me tell you that our story is about the service level of the area.

“It’s him”, Jasmine Blomqvist says and points to Alepa.

Indeed, the residents of Postipuisto persevered for almost a year without any services until they got their own store about two years ago. According to the city of Helsinki, an area of ​​more than 5,000 inhabitants will be built from Postipuisto, and the entire population of Pohjois-Pasila is expected to grow to more than 12,000 in the 2030s.

“We are waiting for, for example, a cafe or restaurants to come here,” says Blomqvist.

The family often goes to the Tripla shopping center, located about three kilometers away, because it has all the necessary services there. Blomqvist says that there are many families with children living in the area who would appreciate a more versatile service offering. Despite everything, he thinks that Postipuisto is wonderful even in its unfinished state.

HOK-Elanton Alepa opened in Postipuisto at the end of 2021.

Julius Boren moved to Postipuisto on the recommendation of a friend. Brand new houses and the adjacent Central Park attract many to the area.

Postipuisto the residential area started to be built in 2019, but the area is still in full turmoil. A total of 15 blocks will be built in the area.

The skyline of the area is marked by sky-high cranes and newly constructed apartment buildings. It is not expected to be fully ready until the end of the decade. One man who recently moved to Postipuisto says that he was in a taxi when its tire burst, because there were nails on the street due to construction work.

Moved to Postipuisto in autumn Mari Mahkonen pushing a 1.5-year-old in a stroller Signs. The wheelbarrow is also the reason for moving to the area: the family came from Vallila to Postipuisto in search of a bigger apartment.

Mahkonen says that a bakery truck has sometimes visited the area on weekends, which has sold out the cafe’s products almost every time. So there would be enough demand, Mahkonen believes.

“I have taken the position that since the area is unfinished, it may take some time for the services to arrive.”

Mari Mahkonen believes that Postipuisto will become a pleasant residential area when completed.

Along the same lines, the puppy has come out for a walk Marko Partanenwhich advertises, for example, a pharmacy.

He wonders why there haven’t been new services in the area so far, because there are plenty of suitable places. For example, on Posteljoonkatu there are tens of meters of business premises for rent.

In the middle A block of flats called Postivarikko stands next to Postipuisto, which has facilities intended for the residents of the area, such as a gym, a multi-purpose room and a remote work space. Based on the residents’ comments, the house, which opened in the spring, is also supposed to have a cafe.

A group steps out of the door of the house, their hair is wet with sweat and their cheeks are red. They have been playing badminton.

“I would have gone here to eat if I could get something here”, Amina Ahmad says.

The only restaurant in the area is Pizza Hut.

“Yeah, that’s for going to the gym and then getting pizza,” the group laughs.

Ahmad moved with his boyfriend to Postipuisto in October from Toukola, from another rented apartment in the city. The couple was attracted by a new and modern apartment. Thanks also to the Central Park located next door.

“We still go to Toukola from time to time because of its milieu.”

Ahmad describes Postipuisto as a “job site”, but believes that the level of service in the area will gradually improve and the area will also become more pleasant as a result.

“Here you can see such basic beginnings in everything.”