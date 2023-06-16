Ras Al Khaimah Police warned those wishing to travel during the summer period against publishing information stating that they are outside the home or outside the country through their pages on social networking sites or sharing their locations, in order to preserve the security of their homes from being stolen by some weak-minded people who follow them through these electronic accounts. And she called on them to contribute to maintaining security and stability in terms of social responsibility, in cooperation with the police and security agencies, by following the instructions and directives issued by the Ras Al Khaimah Police, on its accounts on social networking sites.

And «Emirates Today» monitored, on social media platforms, the publication of video clips of places of residence while preparing travel bags, as the clips included pictures of bedrooms, internal facilities of homes, the number of travel bags and valuable tools in homes, as well as pictures of their valuables, travel tickets and the next destination for travel. And a girl posted via “Snapchat” a video of her farewell to her home, where she entered all parts of the house from rooms, a hall and a council, and photographed all the furniture and electronic and smart devices in an attempt to convey a message to her fans that she would leave on a long travel trip during the summer vacation, as she mentioned her home address within the phrase She will miss her city and her place of residence.

Another young man published, via “Tik Tok”, a video of his residential villa and his luxury vehicle inside the villa’s garage, pictures of the villa’s locations and his bedroom, showing home furniture and some valuables, and indicated that he would be absent from his home and car for two weeks on a summer vacation trip, and he also published his location and personal photos with bags. Travel while heading to the airport. A young man named Boufahd, via “Instagram”, published pictures of his children while they were in a foreign country for the summer vacation, which included the precious belongings and gifts that they had purchased, their whereabouts in the foreign country, the hotel in which they were staying, and the restaurant in which they were staying. Ras Al Khaimah Police indicated that it annually combats home theft crimes and enhances security during the summer, through awareness campaigns in conjunction with the holiday season and travel abroad by educating the public on the security risks of not securing homes from the risk of exposure to thefts as part of the efforts of the Ministry of Interior seeking to reduce disturbing crimes. She explained that it is necessary to reduce negative phenomena and disturbing crimes, protect society and involve it in the process of enhancing security and safety, as home theft is one of the most important negative phenomena that must be addressed by emphasizing on homeowners the need to place surveillance cameras at the entrances and exits of their homes, and the use of lighting in the house continuously, even in the absence of the inhabitants of the house, some light bulbs must be left on.

She added that the doors and windows must be tightly closed, and the windows must be provided with tight locks and external grilles, and the locks must be replaced in the event of the keys being lost. They work to monitor homes, which facilitates criminal encroachment on them. Therefore, it was necessary to confront these criminals and raise the awareness and awareness of community members of the dangers of not properly securing homes.