Instagram, one of the leading social platforms for digital marketing and personal exchange, presents both opportunities and challenges for many users. One of them: the balance between regular posts and the development of follower numbers. Instagram boss Adam Mosseri sheds light on the topic and explains why you should post often even if it initially seems like you're losing followers.

The challenge of posting regularly

For many users Instagram Maintaining a regular posting routine is a real challenge. Not only does creating engaging content take time and effort, but it can also be demotivating to notice your follower count drop after a new post. This can make users reluctant to post frequently for fear of losing their reach and influence.

Adam Mosseri, the brains behind Instagram, recently joined the platform threads shared an interesting perspective. He dispels the myth that posting more frequently will inevitably lead to a loss of followers. Rather, Mosseri emphasizes that although a short-term decline in follower numbers may be observed, the long-term strategy of posting regularly will actually make follower numbers grow faster. Persistence and consistency are therefore key to success on the platform.

User questions and the range problem

Of course, questions remain about overall reach on Instagram. Users often complain about the seemingly decreasing visibility of their content (e.g. B. Shadowban on Instagram), which directly addresses Mosseri. He explains that the platform is growing overall, which leads to greater reach, but also increases competition among users. Some see an increase in their reach while others experience a decrease.

Mosseri emphasizes that it is in Instagram's interest to connect with content that followers want. However, he admits that errors can occur in the ranking system, which sometimes leads to reduced reach. Alternatively, the content itself could be less appealing than expected, or security measures could limit visibility. If you post regularly and don't go viral, you could be shadowbanned Duration of a shadowban on Instagram is around 14 days, like NEXTG.tv reported.