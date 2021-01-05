Highlights: The court banned Vinay Dubey for mis-posting on social media against the Adani group

No news or video can be made against Adani group by Vinay Dubey or his associates

Panipat unit of Adani Group filed a petition in the court last year.

The next hearing of this case is to be held on January 5

This news is very important for those who post news on YouTube, who inadvertently do wrong posts against any person or group. The latest case is of Mumbai’s Vinay Dubey. Who made a post on YouTube against Agri Logistics (Panipat) Private Limited (AALL), a company associated with the Adani Group. The company filed a petition in the court and demanded a compensation of Rs 5 crore from Vinay Dubey.

The Adani Group company has filed a case of defamation (defamation) against Vinay Dubey in an Ahmedabad court. The company has alleged that Vinay Dubey, who runs Democracy TV on YouTube, uploaded objectionable videos related to the company. While awarding the petition, the court has banned Vinay Dubey from uploading videos or news on any subject related to the Adani company.

What is the matter

According to the information, the case dates back to last year when the Panipat Unit (AALL) of Adani Group filed a case in the civil court of the city in December. The company had also demanded a compensation of Rs 5 crore from Vinay Dubey in this defamation suit. While delivering the verdict on the trial, the court said on December 28 that Vinay Dubey and his people needed to stop publishing such videos and articles.

While delivering this judgment, the court also said that in their eyes, the language of the video is not correct and objectionable things have also been said against the Prime Minister. The next hearing of this case is to be held on 5 January

22 complaints filed against Dubey

There are around 22 complaints registered against Vinay Dubey, a resident of Mumbai. Vinay Dubey came into the limelight when he called Maharashtra Navnirman Sena President Raj Thackeray as a guest at one of his programs.

Explain that the lockdown was imposed in the city last year. Dubey was then accused of instigating a crowd of people at a railway station in Mumbai. In this case, Vinay also had to stay in jail for 14 days. This case was related to Bandra Terminus railway station.