Sergio Postigo has experienced an express recovery from his grade 1-2 muscle injury in the hamstrings and enters the call for the derby against Villarreal. The Madrid player joins Óscar Duarte, the only center-back available from the first team and gives Paco López a break, which however has as alternatives Coke Andújar and Alfredo Pedraza, from the subsidiary.

The Silla coach has the casualties of José Campaña, Enis Bardhi and Nikola Vukcevic due to injury; meanwhile Nor will he be able to count on Róber Pier, expelled against Betis for a slap on Láinez that the VAR did not hesitate to point out, nor with Rubén Vezo, positive in Covid-19. Thus, López has cited Giorgi Kochorashvili, Edgar Sevikyan and the aforementioned Pedraza. The rest are available.

The full list of 22 is as follows: Aitor, Koke, Cárdenas, Miramón, Son, Coke, Duarte, Postigo, Pedraza, Clerc, Toño, Malsa, Radoja, Melero, Rochina, Giorgi, Sevikyan, De Frutos, Morales, Sergio León, Dani Gómez and Roger.