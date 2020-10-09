Posters will no longer be placed outside the homes of home-quarantined patients infected with the Corona virus in Delhi. According to a Delhi government official, people were having a lot of problems with this and people were not coming forward to investigate despite having symptoms. The administration has now directed not to put posters outside the corona-infected patients’ home.

According to the health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Thursday, the district authorities have been asked to remove the posters placed outside the home of the home quarantine 12,890 people. A government official said that home isolated patients are being monitored as before.

The decision of the poster was taken by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority headed by Deputy Governor Anil Baijal. Chief Secretary Vijay Dev has given directions in this regard to all the District Magistrates and Chief Monitoring Officers.

Corona infects crossed 3 lakh

The speed of the Corona virus in Delhi is not taking its name. On Thursday, the number of infected patients has crossed 3 lakh. In the national capital Delhi, it took 126 days for the number of infected to reach one lakh. After this, it took just 65 days to be one to two lakhs. Now it is a matter of concern that two to three lakh patients came in only 29 days. On Thursday, 2726 cases were reported and the total number of patients reached 3,00,833 beyond 3 lakh.

On Thursday, 37 more people died in the national capital. With this, the death toll from corona infection in Delhi has reached 5653. In the last 24 hours, 2643 people have recovered after treatment. Currently, 22 thousand 232 corona infected are being treated in Delhi. The recovery rate in the city has reached 90.73 percent. There are currently 12 thousand 890 people living in home isolation in the state. At the same time, 6,616 infected people are being treated in the hospital.

Corona virus cases increased in Delhi, 1 lakh cases in just 29 days

A record 3.48 lakh corona cases in the world in 24 hours, a total of 80 lakh active cases, 2.76 crore were corrected