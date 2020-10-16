Highlights: A poster of actor Amitabh Bachchan on Corona awareness is going viral

In the midst of the corona epidemic, these days, the voice of Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan is heard. Amitabh Bachchan himself also became a victim of Corona infection and won the battle against Kovid. Now the dialogue of Amitabh’s popular film Dawn in Roorkee, Uttarakhand is being used for corona awareness. This poster is going viral on social media.

Corona has created a furore all over the world. India is also fighting it. Concessions have been extended after Unlock-5 and the central government has delegated most of the responsibilities to the state government. Now the administration in the states is trying at its level to make people aware of corona. Do not take the corona epidemic lightly. Taking forward this awareness campaign, the Roorkee Municipal Corporation has put up the poster of Amitabh. In this post, Don has a picture of the film and wrote that it is not impossible to catch Don.

In the awareness poster of Roorkee Municipal Corporation, below the picture of Amitabh, it is written, ‘Don which could not catch the police of 11 countries, that don was caught by the Corona virus, so do not be too smart. stay alert.’

Let us tell you that some time ago, Amitabh Bachchan, the great hero of the century, also fell victim to Corona. This poster has been made, giving an example of the same. Municipal Commissioner of Roorkee Municipal Corporation Nupur Verma said that in view of the corona epidemic, there is a dire need that people should be aware. If awareness increases, the outbreak of this epidemic will be reduced. Taking this example, we have printed this pamphlet and distributed it among the people.