The Postepay App is enriched with a new service: it is called Postepay Open and allows you to add, view and manage all the accounts held from a single dashboard in the Postepay App, even those with third-party banking institutions.

By activating Postepay Open, holders of a Postepay prepaid card will be able to take advantage of information operations such as the display of the balance and movement list, share the details of their accounts and arrange payment orders from the accounts opened in other enabled banks.

For example, the new feature allows you to recharge your Postepay prepaid card – with or without IBAN – using your accounts indifferently without having to switch from one App to another.

To join the new service, simply enter the App in the “Manage Postepay Open” section and click on “Add account”; then select the bank where your account resides from the list of those enabled; confirm the operation and proceed with authentication according to the procedures provided for by your institution. To top up your Postepay card, select the item “Top up from other accounts” or “Manage Postepay Open”, digitally sign the contract in the App, then simply choose the card to top up, enter the amount and reason, indicate the bank account from which to make the payment and confirm the operation Further information on the service is available postepay.poste.it