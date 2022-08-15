Postepay it is not the first time that it has been the protagonist of various scams, especially in the past years, and apparently it is back in fashion among the scammers. In fact, in the month of August, there were several cases in which she was personally involved and all through a rather strange and alarming message. The message in question, in fact, is sent by the hacker via SMS to steal all the money from the unfortunate person’s account. The message is as follows: “Incoming movement on your Postepay account. Click here for details”.

Never click on the link in the message, as only one is enough to be dangerous for your savings. The links present in these SMS are not only a direct access to sensitive data, such as User ID and Password. So the hacker will be able to log in without too many problems on the account and withdraw as much as he wants. We usually talk about the full amount on the card. Whether with or without IBAN (like the version Evolution).

Postepay in danger? Let’s see what to do together

The most famous Poste Italiane card is safe, don’t worry, as other banks also have the same scam. An example is precisely Intesa Sanpaolo, who started an information campaign directly from the app of the account in question. In fact, if you try to log in, every now and then a pop-up message will occur that informs you of these messages, mostly SMS or e-mails present in the SPAM, which are not part of the banking system. In case of receipt of the scam, the bank invites you to contact customer support.

Yes, this is the best way to temporarily protect yourself from these scams. It will be indicated if the message is really a scam or a message from Poste Italiane e it is advised what to do in the next instant. All this especially in the event that the link made available by the hacker has been inadvertently clicked. The procedure could be to block the account and follow the procedures for transferring to another card. Another method of instant recognition is the domain from which both the SMS and the email in question come from. Without opening either one or the other, go to the Poste Italiane website and check their email address or domain indicated on the site.