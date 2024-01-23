In collaboration with TgPoste.it

Postel Smart Screening, a company of the Poste Italiane Group, is the solution to encourage citizens to participate in the health prevention campaigns promoted by the local health authorities. The service includes a kit complete with letter, instructions and self-collection tube to be sent to users' homes via postman and the subsequent analysis of the effectiveness of the campaign itself through the Microsoft Power BI application.

The sample collection tube is equipped with an RFID label and the return envelope with Smart Label/RFID combination with the tube must be delivered to the point indicated by the ASL.

An electronic reading gate analyzes the correct pairing and simultaneously populates the laboratory management system with the sample codes and the reliability of the received sample is assessed through time and temperature checks.

The Microsoft Power BI dashboard collects and organizes data on campaign recipients, sending, delivery and acceptance at the gate; highlights the main phenomena that emerged in the campaign such as membership response times, effectiveness of communication channels.

With PowerBI's OpenAI functions, the possible trends of upcoming campaigns are analyzed and actions suggested to make them more effective. The various simulations provide data on costs, times, effectiveness, traffic generated in the laboratories, allowing an informed choice in defining new campaigns.