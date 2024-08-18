Italian Post Office will directly manage its own fleet of vehicles through a newco, “I post Spa”, a new company created specifically for the management of its fleets which will be owned. Before this new structure Poste Italiane managed its fleet of vehicles through leasing contracts with the well-known Stellantis groupa choice that allowed to reduce the capital investments needed to purchase vehicles. The agreement dates back to 2022 and implemented the delivery of 17,000 vehicles of the Fiat, Fiat Professional, Peugeot and Opel brands.

“Postego Spa” will purchase the vehicles used by Poste Italiane

Italian Post Office – led by Matteo Del Fante – has thus decided to manage your fleet of vehicles yourselfwhich is the largest in Europe, with approximately 30,500 vehicles. This concerns 21,000 motor vehicles, 6,200 three-wheelers, 600 quadricycles and tricycles, 2,600 mopeds.

The basis of this new plan will be the direct management of fleets, through the creation of “Postego spa”, 100% controlled by Poste ItalianeThe primary goal of the company is to speed up the transition towards a more sustainable mobilityand therefore more respectful of the environment. To be fair, there arenow 6,000 electric vehicles already in circulation. The newco Postego will allow Poste Italiane to customize and make its fleet more efficient, thus improving productivity and minimizing environmental impact. It has committed to replacing its entire fleet of vehicles with new-generation models with electric, hybrid and endothermic low-emission propulsion.

The goal is to replace the entire fleet by 2024 and reach 27,800 thousand vehicles with reduced environmental impact, thus reducing polluting emissions by 40%. From the point of view of environmental impact, as underlined by the CEO of Poste Italiane Matteo Del Fante, “We will go even faster than Paris in reaching our emissions targets: we will have 40% reductions in emissions across our entire fleet by 2024, and we will continue to use renewables to power all sorting centers, factories, our offices and post offices. We are becoming carbon neutral”.

Postego Spa will manage the fleet of Poste Italiane vehicles consisting of 3500 vehicles

The fleet of vehicles of Poste Italiane

Postego Spa the newco that will allow Poste Italiane to internalize the management of your fleet. In this way the company will be able to customize the choice of means and technologies according to specific needs. This strategy will drastically save the company in terms of operating costs, and not only that, it will allow the transition to sustainable mobility to be accelerated. To date, Poste Italiane has 6,000 totally green vehicles in circulation, all 100% electric, a clear gesture by the multinational that makes its commitment to environmental sustainability clear. Then there are ivhybrid vehicles in addition to electric vehicles, around 7,750 hybrid vehicles, which combine an internal combustion engine with an electric one. These vehicles offer greater autonomy than purely electric vehicles and are also suitable for extra-urban deliveries. Finally, Poste also has vmethane and LPG powered vehicles with approximately 1,700 methane vehicles and more than 1,000 LPG vehicles, which have lower emissions than petrol or diesel vehicles.

Poste Italiane delivers with drones

To optimize logistics, Poste Italiane is experimenting with the use of drones for deliveries. In fact, an experiment in freight transport between Bagnoli and Procida has recently begun using drones that can carry loads of up to 40 kg. This project is part of the research and innovation project of the National Center for Sustainable Mobility (MOST), funded by the MIUR, as part of the PNRR (National Recovery and Resilience Plan).

Poste Italiane, starts testing drones for parcel delivery

Coordinated by the Polytechnic University of Turin, the project involves Poste Italiane and Leonardo, in collaboration with FlyingBasket, a company specialized, specifically, in the delivery and guidance of cargo drones. The project followed a previous test carried out in Turin in 2021 that used drones developed by FlyingBasket.

The ultimate goal of Poste Italiane is to implement these new technologies within its logistics structure, in order to digitize all the processes carried out by the company (including it in its five-year industrial plan).