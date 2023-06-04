Celtic’s treble has its roots in the Odyssey of the “Greek Bielsa”. Angelos Postecoglou, for all Ange, hides many lives in one. As a child he emigrated from Athens to take refuge on the other side of the world, in Australia, far from the dictatorship of the colonels. In Melbourne he becomes a football star. Then, as a coach, he wins just about everywhere around Oceania. He also imposed himself in Japan and in 2021 he landed in Scotland, where with a sparkling and offensive game he is giving Celtic one success after another: five national trophies on the bulletin board (out of six) in two seasons, with all due respect to the eternal rivals of the Rangers. “I grew up watching the Glasgow derby on television, in Australia, in front of a nice barbecue and with a cold beer in hand, together with my lifelong friends”, once told Postecoglou, 58 years old in August. Today he is the undisputed king of Scotland, creator of a historic Treble. And the next championship “risks” to live it at the helm of a big Premier League, with Tottenham decided to bet on him to open a new cycle.