Edinburgh (dpa)

Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou has expressed his surprise at rumours that he is among the potential candidates to manage the England national team.

“I had a nap in the afternoon so I have no idea what’s going on,” he told Sky Sports after Tottenham’s friendly against Heart of Midlothian in Edinburgh.

Postecoglou, 58, explained that he has just started preparing Tottenham for the new season as coach, and for him it is about achieving success with his current team.

“As long as I do this, there is no reason for me to think about anything else,” the former Australia coach said.

Yusticoglou added that he enjoyed working as a national team coach, and that he did not know what the future would bring.

The media claimed that the English Football Association is interested in signing Postecoglou. Gareth Southgate resigned as England manager last Tuesday, after eight years in charge of the team.

Under his leadership, England reached the European Championship final twice in a row, but lost on penalties to Italy in London and lost 2-1 to Spain in Berlin last Sunday.