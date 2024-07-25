In collaboration with TgPoste.it

He turns fiveDigital Assistant for Poste Italiane Customer Service. Poste, introduced in 2019 alongside human operators to ensure constant assistance, thanks to the help of artificial intelligence, has contributed to the evolution and innovation of the Poste Italiane Group’s customer service, managing an ever-increasing amount of requests from customers, through various contact channels, from telephone to web and apps. Over the years, it has been progressively enabled to respond to requests relating to an increasingly extensive range of business services, from financial services to telephony, from logistics to insurance, up to the most recent energy services. The use of artificial intelligence in customer service and the ever-increasing professionalism of human operators has made the customer experience faster, more efficient and of higher quality. Since its activation, the Digital Assistant has intercepted approximately 80 million requests, of which a significant portion managed autonomously. It has been of particular support during the pandemic, better directing services in the post office to avoid crowds. It has developed the ability to proactively manage, with explicit consent, some customer requests, anticipating needs and solving the simplest cases quickly. Furthermore, thanks to continuous interactions with citizens and businesses, it has become a useful tool, especially for the less digitalized segments of the population, to familiarize themselves with artificial intelligence, which has and will have an increasingly extensive role in everyone’s daily life.