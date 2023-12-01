The Polis project carried out by Poste Italiane “is an extraordinary example of how all institutional levels, the public and private sectors, must be able to work together to put these resources on the ground” of the Pnrr. The Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, stated this in an interview with Tg Poste. (VIDEO)

"That of the Pnrr – added the Prime Minister – is one of the objectives that have given us greater headaches and greater satisfactions this year: greater headaches because we are talking about the most imposing plan in Europe and because I remember when faced with the proposal to try to fix the plan, to review it based on changing needs, many said the resources will be lost, this cannot be done. In a few weeks we have obtained the payment of the third instalment, we have fired the fourth instalment, we will be the first European nation to receive the fourth instalment, we modified the objectives of the Pnrr by concentrating those resources on what was most necessary".

“If you have the courage to do things and you have the right people who want to make this nation move – the Prime Minister remarked – the results can be achieved. The Polis project is one of these demonstrations, we hope that everyone are as virtuous as the Italian Post Office in its ability to proceed quickly, these examples help. First of all, it is a project that has a wonderful meaning: we have always said that the Post Office counters were one of the most widespread networks in Italy and so it is. And it would have been crazy to on our part, not to try to make this diffusion more useful by creating a wonderful joint venture in which on the one hand the effectiveness, efficiency of the Italian Post Office and its capillarity are combined with a series of services that we are capable of today to bring to all citizens, even those who were often second-class citizens, because they had a thousand more difficulties than others to produce a simple document”.

“Today – concluded Meloni – it can be done and I believe that the speed of implementation of the initiative is also one of the most beautiful examples of how the Pnrr must be grounded and therefore I am very satisfied with the meaning that this project has and how it we are making.”

Poste Italiane represents "an excellence of our country, I am proud of it".

“In Italy we have several free zones, several territories in which the State at a certain point decided to retreat, because it thought it was too difficult to solve the problem. I think that a serious State cannot make such a choice, but I know also that it is very difficult to think of being able to solve all the problems we have on the national territory at the same time. The greatest satisfaction came from seeing the post of a mother who had finally managed to take her son to the park in Caivano In small steps, a small piece of brick is laid every day, it is done with everyone’s contribution, but I won’t give up until I can demonstrate that things can change.”

“I am sure that if we manage to do it in Caivano – added the Prime Minister – we will be able to slowly tackle all the free zones and give back to citizens who we cannot allow to be second-class citizens, to have exactly the same rights that everyone else has.”

“When I presented myself to the Chamber I said I am a person used to denying predictions: I intend to deny many more, after a year I can say I have done so”. The Prime Minister stated

“If I think about what was said when we were still in the election campaign about the international isolation of Italy in the event that there was a centre-right government, in particular a Meloni-led government; what was said about the reaction they would have had investors in Italy; on the economy that would have collapsed, on the employment that would have been lost, and I look at today’s reality – added the Prime Minister – after a year I am happy to have proved those predictions wrong as I have often done. I have had many disappointments, as always, I am a person who is never completely satisfied, I always think that we can do better, I am convinced that I have to do even better.”

“Long live Italian pride”. The Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, writes this on the postcard that she is asked to send to the Italians during the interview

“After a year as Prime Minister – explained the Prime Minister – I traveled around the world a lot, I knew one thing before becoming Prime Minister, I hadn’t understood it at this level either. We don’t realize how much hunger for Italy exists in the world, how much respect there is for Italy in the world, how much desire for Italy there is in the world. We are the only ones who don’t believe it, who don’t really understand the value that this nation has, because outside the everyone can see it within our borders. So if we recover a little pride, if we recover a little of our awareness, we really would have no limits.” She concluded