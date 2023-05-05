Poste Italiane’s revenues in the first quarter of 2023 amounted to 3 billion euros, an increase of 8.1% compared to the 2.8 billion euros recorded in the first quarter of 2022. This was communicated by Poste Italiane in the context the presentation to analysts of the financial results for the first quarter of 2023. In the first quarter of 2023, Poste Italiane underlines, the revenues of the mail, parcels and distribution segment were resilient, amounting to 893 million euros (-0.9% per annum). Mail revenues grew by 2% thanks to repricing actions and a better product mix. Parcel revenues are stable compared to the previous year, with a positive contribution from the b2c sector. Revenues from the financial segment, on the other hand, amounted to 1.4 billion euros, up by 7.9% on an annual basis, supported by growth in the interest margin.

Revenues from the insurance segment, adds Poste Italiane’s note, instead amounted to 393 million euros in the first quarter of 2023, up 5.5% on the previous year’s strong result of 373 million and in a scenario challenging market. Life business gross premiums in the first quarter of 2023 amounted to 6 billion (+21.1% per annum), generating positive net inflows of 2.1 billion. Gross premiums in the non-life business increased by 63% on an annual basis, reaching 201 million, mainly benefiting from the growth in welfare policies.

Finally, revenues in the payments and mobile segment grew strongly by 48.2%, reaching 343 million in the first quarter of 2023, thanks to the significant contributions of all product lines, the consolidation of lis and the launch of the new energy offer , underlines Poste Italiane.

Net profit at 540 million in the first quarter of 2023, +9.4% on an annual basis

Poste Italiane’s net profit in the first quarter of 2023 amounted to €540 million, up 9.4% on the previous year’s level (€494 million). This was communicated by Poste Italiane as part of the presentation to analysts of the financial results for the first quarter of 2023.

Del Fante: “Solid financial performance in the first quarter”

“The first quarter results are very strong and offer significant visibility into our 2023 guidance, with strong financial performance and profitability generation across all business lines while continuing to maintain a focus on costs. Commercial trends were favorable across all lines of business. Our customers continue to see Poste Italiane as a safe haven for their savings and for most of their daily needs. Our financial products protect our clients from market turmoil throughout the economic cycle, with more than 90% of invested financial assets protected from market turmoil.” So Matteo Del Fante, Chief Executive Officer and General Manager of Poste Italiane, commenting on the financial results for the first quarter of 2023 communicated today to analysts.

“Volumes in the B2C segment of our parcels have increased in the context of a stable market, while mail revenues have improved thanks to repricing actions and higher value-added services”, underlined Del Fante, adding that “in the Servizi Finanziari, the trend in interest rates has favored an increase in the recurring interest margin and at the same time postal savings distribution commissions are in line with the objectives for 2023″.

“This was a particularly intense quarter for the Insurance Services segment, due to the effect of the adoption of IFRS17. We delivered strong results in a challenging market, with positive net inflows of €2.1 billion coupled with a redemption rate of less than 4%. We have also completed the public tender offer of Net Insurance to accelerate the growth of the protection insurance business,” added Del Fante.

“The Payments and Mobile segment once again recorded double-digit growth, fully capturing the increase in cashless payments in Italy, with transaction value up 18% on the previous year, supported by strong growth in ‘e-commerce. PosteEnergia’s offer has been very well received by our customers, reaching around 200,000 contracts signed to date”, the CEO of Poste Italiane also specified.

“The solid results from the beginning of the year position us very well to meet our targets for 2023. Most importantly, we are committed to rewarding all our stakeholders with sustainable performance in 2023 and beyond, starting with the dividend balance of 0.44 euro per share which will be paid on 21 June”, concluded Del Fante.