Poste Italiane has updated the Post Office APP with a new feature that simplifies parcel shipments. This is a feature that uses Augmented Reality to calculate the size of the package to be shipped. In fact, it is sufficient to frame the package with the smartphone camera: the detected dimensions are acquired and automatically entered in the appropriate fields that otherwise the customer would have to fill in manually.

With the Post Office APP you can ship comfortably online even on the move, even if you don’t have tools to measure the size of the box. The automatic measurement functionality is active on all mobile phones with iOS operating system.

We remind you that through the APP UP it is possible to send parcels but also registered letters, letters and telegrams, it also allows you to access various functions such as booking the tiket to book a visit to the post office.