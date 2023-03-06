Italian post is down again, to say it is also Down detector with thousands of reports throughout Italy and the latter continue to grow exponentially. Unfortunately, the problems concern various attempts to access the dedicated application and the website, preventing users from being able to view their accounts, their data or even just putting the various post offices in difficulty, which are unable to access the various personal areas of the ‘user.

Poste.it, therefore, is currently inaccessible and it is recommended to do not force access and not to keep trying all the time to get in; an overloading of the server could make the situation worse and whoever is viewing the problem could have slowdowns or other problems to be solved. What we recommend is, therefore, to stop and wait for updates from the competent offices.

Poste Italiane: when will there be a turning point?

As of today we do not have any type of update from Poste Italiane regarding the resolution of the down, but we expect news in the next few hours. A trouble that affects all of Italy, of course, but especially the following cities: Naples, Rome, Turin, Milan, Bologna, Perugia and Catania. The latter appear to be the same as the last problem which, unfortunately, was thought to have been resolved for the best.

Other reports come from Gorizia and in Friuli, albeit less than the places mentioned above. Despite this, the warning is generalized to the whole peninsula and it is recommended to pay the utmost attention; in the event that you need to enter your personal area and encounter a problem similar to the one listed, the same company recommends making the report in order to be able to collect useful feedback to the question. We recommend that you stay updated so you don’t miss out on the live resolution.