Post Office: from Cdm, prime ministerial decree approves privatization. State remains above 50%

The Council of Ministers, on the proposal of the Minister of Economy Giancarlo Giorgetti, has approved, for final examination, the decree of the President of the Council of Ministers which regulates the sale of a share of the stake held by the Ministry of Economy and Finance in Poste Italianein order to determine the maintenance of a State participation in the capital of Poste, also through companies directly or indirectly controlled by the Ministry of Economy and Finance, greater than 50%. This is what we read in the note released after the cabinet meeting. The text takes into account the opinions expressed by the competent parliamentary commissions.