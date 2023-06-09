Who does not deal with the Italian post? There are many who decide to open a post office to keep their money, but even in this case it is always good to pay attention to all the scams that are spreading to avoid unpleasant incidents. Today we want just tell you about one of these!

Poste Italiane: beware of the new SMS scam!

In recent weeks, a new SMS scam starring Poste Italiane would seem to have claimed several victims. In particular, some users would receive a message apparently sent by the post office (although obviously it is not so) which reports text similar to the following:

“Dear customer, an expense of xxx euros has been requested, if it is not you, follow the link”.

Needless to say, it’s easy to worry about the imminent expense of money without thinking that it could be a scam, and then click on the link in an attempt to block an unsolicited expense. Especially since the alleged figures are always high enough.

The page that opens, which looks exactly the same as that of Poste Italiane, asks for access credentials to the private area to access and block the transaction, after which the game is almost done: a phone call will arrive to obtain the OTP sent by the Poste and so they will succeed to authorize the fraudulent transfer.

In short, a scam that is certainly well thought out and unfortunately functional, but we recommend that you be very careful, also because there is no guarantee of getting your money back. However, remember that Poste Italiane never asks for credentials or other sensitive data to authorize transactions, so keep your eyes peeled!