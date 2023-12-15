Poste Italiane wins the “2023 Financial Statement Oscar” in the “Large listed companies” category for the completeness, transparency and innovation of communication of its financial results to the market and stakeholders.

The jury's motivation explains that Poste Italiane's “Integrated Budget 2022 presents a excellent level of maturity in terms of information quality (both historical and prospective) and clarity of presentation. It has now reached a particularly high level in terms of financial reporting and integration of information relating to sustainability issues within the same, making clear both the commitment made by the Group in preparing the document and the mix of sustainability issues in the business model and the company's objectives. In fact, among the main strengths we note the representation of the connectivity between strategy, short, medium and long-term objectives, SDGS, KPIs, actions carried out and related impacts, the company's commitment to the representation of Double Materiality, the excellent use of the graphics and the completely interactive and navigable character of the document in the broadest meaning of the term”.

The Financial Statement Oscar, in its 59th edition, has contributed over the years to promoting the development of an increasingly clear and articulated culture of corporate financial communication and reporting, establishing itself as a point of reference for professional communities in the economic area – financial and communication.

“We are honored to receive this prestigious recognition – declared the President of Poste Italiane Silvia Maria Rovere – the Oscar is the tangible result of our ongoing commitment to financial excellence, transparency and corporate responsibility. In a dynamic and competitive context, Poste Italiane has proven to be a national point of reference and this award reflects the extraordinary dedication of all the women and men of Poste Italiane who have made it possible to reach this goal too”.

“The awarding of the Financial Statement Oscar for Large Listed Companies to Poste Italiane is a source of great pride for us – commented the CEO of Poste Italiane, Matteo Del Fante – also confirms the achievement of a top position in the panorama of listed companies both for results and for the quality and transparency of our financial reporting and communication for the benefit of the market and our stakeholders, in absolute coherence with the principles of integrity and transparency that characterize the identity of our Group”.

The Financial Statement Oscar adds to the numerous awards received by the Poste Italiane Group for its ability to effectively integrate ESG principles into business strategies. In recent days, Poste Italiane was recognized as a global “Sector Leader” in the insurance field by Standard&Poor's Global's Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA). Also in 2023, Poste Italiane received the platinum medal from EcoVadis, maintaining the “AA” rating in the MSCI rating and also improving the score obtained from Moody's. Poste Italiane is included in the most prestigious international sustainability indices, such as Dow Jones Sustainability Index World and Europe, Euronext Vigeo-Eiris Indices, Integrated Governance Index, Euronext Equileap Gender Equality Eurozone 100, FTSE4Good, Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index and Stoxx Global ESG Leaders . The positive evaluations obtained from agencies such as CDP and Sustainalytics have further confirmed the Company's commitment to sustainability. Furthermore, the Group maintained its primacy among the sustainability leaders in the MIB® ESG index launched in 2021 by Euronext and Borsa Italiana, demonstrating its ongoing commitment to responsible and sustainable management.