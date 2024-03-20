For the Polis Project “we have awarded 97% of the tenders, we have 1,600 construction sites. We are absolutely in line with the plan” whose closure “is expected by 31 December 2026 but we think it will be completed at the beginning of that year” . The director general of the Post Office said this: Giuseppe Lascoin answering questions during the press conference to present the 2024-2028 strategic plan.

Regarding the project, he added, “there has been a wonderful response from the area” because “there is a very strong need, especially on the part of the older population, not to move and to have community services Pa”, Lasco said again.