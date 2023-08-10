The former general manager of Alitalia Maurizio De Rinaldis appointed president of Air Cargo, the Poste Italiane airline

Another general, but this time already head of the Tricolor Arrowsto the presidency of Post Air Cargothe airline controlled by Italian post. In fact, a few days ago Maurizio De Rinaldis he succeeded the general in office Fortunato DiMarziomoreover appointed a few weeks earlier in place of Renato Greco.

De Rinaldis born in Rome in 1965 and raised in Rotonda (Basilicata), joined the Aeronautical Academy in the “Centauro IV” course (1983-87). At the end of his studies he is transferred to the Separd Air Force (Texas) and in the American air base he obtained his military pilot’s license, then he moved to Great Britain for the qualification of the Panavia Tornado and was assigned to the 6th Wing of Ghedi.

Join the gulf war in 1991 and two years later he joined the Frecce Tricolori and from 2000 to November 2003 he covered the role of commander of the National Acrobatic Patrol, being promoted to colonel while in the role. Retired from the Air Force in 2005 with the rank of brigadier general, in 2012 and 2014 he was director of the Rome International Air Show and to date has more than 7,000 flight hours on civil and military aircraft.

