Meloni in the press conference: “Privatize Fs or Poste? Yes, but maintaining control”

In privatization the government intends to move with a “reduction of shares in subsidiaries which does not reduce public control, as Post officeor with the entry of private individuals with minority shares, as in Railways. Obviously these are complex steps and the timing does not depend only on me.” The Prime Minister said this Giorgia Meloni at the end-of-year conference.

Mps, Meloni: “Some resources have returned, I consider it a good sign”

“I think we gave a good signal with Monte dei Paschi di Siena, for years we talked about the state putting in money. But some of these resources have returned and I consider it a good sign”, said the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in a press conference explaining on the topic of privatizations that “the idea with which we move is that where the presence of the State is not necessary we can retreat, where it is necessary the State must reaffirm its presence and control what is strategic, but this does not mean not opening up also at the market”.

Privatizations, Meloni: “My approach is far from the gifts of the past”

“My and this government's approach on privatizations it is light years away from the past” which contemplated “gifts worth billions to well-connected entrepreneurs. My idea is to reduce the presence of the State where it is not necessary and reaffirm it where it is necessary”, said the Prime Minister in a press conference.

