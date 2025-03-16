Postdoctoral women who want to change the future of Africa: “The challenge is that our investigations are supported”

Dr. Flora Sylvie Houndjrebo looks at her mobile with frown. When the call breaks, a quarrel begins that masculla between laughter. At the end, he looks at the small screen again, which I type. They have not passed two seconds and is already checking a lot of papers that holds with the other hand. “As a postdoctoral woman, I have a great challenge: I must reconcile my family life with my professional and student facet,” he says in front of the calm sea in the Ouidah coast in Benin: “It’s not easy, but I don’t care, this is my dream and I am fulfilling it,” he emphasizes before drawing a pride smile.

The ‘They investigate’ program, a path that benefits everyone

At 46, Houndjrebo, a training sociologist, has participated in numerous academic publications on barriers to the social participation of people with disabilities in endemic areas of unattended tropical diseases (ETD) in Benin and Ivory Coast. Now, with an eye on the postdoctoral, he also works as a focal point in Benin of Anesvad Foundation as project manager while teaching courses in different disciplines. “Although I have never stopped investigating, my life has always revolved around my family, and if it was suitable or not for the family situation,” he explains.

If we meet world data, according to United Nationswomen represent 33% of total researchers, but in practice, only about 12% occupy positions of scientific academics. For its part, Sub -Saharan Africa only adds 2.5% of researchers worldwide, among which just over 30% are women. When we look at the data by regions of the African continent, North Africa, with Tunisia, Algeria and Egypt at the head, it includes the largest number of women researchers and postdoctoral. Now, according to the latest data from UNESCO, other Western Africa countries such as Benín, Ivory or Senegal coast are taking positions.

Given the lack of access to information, national initiatives

“There are no national official statistics, but when I go to the university campus or I do field work, I only see women with real vocation. Ivory Coast, for example, is full of investigating women who work on the land, ”explains the doctor. Even so, the academic highlights a problem that perpetuates in the Beninés context: access to information. “Man can quickly get the information in the newspapers or while watching television, meanwhile, the woman is in the kitchen. This means that man is more likely to access jobs more easily because he has known how to run before us, not because it is more valid, ”he says.

In the absence of visibility of female talent, the Ministry of Social Affairs and Microfinance of Benín has created the Compendium of women’s competitions in Benina digital application with a centralized database that records information related to women’s inscriptions on the platform. “It is a way for recruiters in different work fields, from politics, economy or health, among others, do not have an excuse to say that they cannot hire women,” explains Houndjrebo. Currently, around 3,000 women have been registered in the official application.





Not everything stays in the information, it also speaks of authority. “I’m not teaching you anything [a Occidente] When I tell you that we also live in a patriarchal system in which man has power, ”he reveals suspicious. “When we are in a forum, in the hospital, in a debate, doubts are always directed towards men. Man is an academic institution per se”, Jokes. “With the globalization process, governments understood that they should promote at all costs the inclusion of women in society, even if they pretended to do so. That is the painful, ”he says.

Gloria given from Nigeria: “It is a privilege and a challenge at the same time”

Gloria given planted the seed of change in a laboratory of the Ahmadu Bello University in Nigeria and since then the stem has not stopped sprouting. As an associate professor of Biochemistry she has collaborated in different international projects, especially with the University of Bremen in Germany and has recently completed her post -leader at the Carlos III Health Institute in Spain. With the support of programs such as Scholarship of all From Anesvad Foundation, Science By Women and Learn Africa. In an interview with this media, given that “these scholarships not only led to financial assistance, but also invaluable opportunities to collaborate, expand my research scope and ensure financing for larger projects.”

“Being postdoctoral researcher in Africa is a privilege and a challenge at the same time. There is immense potential to carry out innovative research that directly impacts public health, particularly on the approach of tropical tropical diseases. However, this potential often clashes with systemic barriers: limited research funds, inadequate infrastructure and the struggle to gain visibility in global research circles, ”explains Dada. “The challenge is not only to conduct research, but to ensure that they are recognized, supported and translated into an impact on the real world,” he adds.

Gloria Dada shares that the way for research women in Africa continues to be steep: “Beyond the general challenges involved in conducting research in environments with limited resources, there are deeply rooted gender prejudices that make leadership opportunities scarce,” he explains. “Achieving gender parity in science is not just about increasing numbers, but a significant representation. True change occurs when women have a place at the table to shape scientific priorities, financing policies and decisions, ”he adds.





Inès from Benín: “We have duties that men don’t have”

Although he was born in Cotonou, he has grown up in Ouidah, where he feels at home. Sonagnon Inès Elvire Agbo is a medical socio-anthropologist specialized in gender and, in addition to working and publishing with Flora Sylvie Houndjrebo, has also participated in other projects related to negotiation issues in community health, especially in the case of community relays of support groups in the fight against Buruli ulcer to southern Benin. During his doctorate he focused on the convergence and divergence between traditional and modern medicine in the fight against tropical unattended diseases. Now, immersed in his postdoctoral research, he wants to know what the social impact is for women who contract tropical skin diseases.

“We must take into account the genre in the fight against ETD. The bodies can be cured, yes, but the accounts that the woman pays when leaving the hospital are worse than the doctors, ”he says from Benin.





AGBO holds a pencil and scribble some of the words that verbalize during the conversation. “Health” is one of them. “There are few women who occupy positions in the field of health, but over time, they are more and more,” he smiles. “I managed to finish my doctorate and start my postdoctorate with many difficulties. You know, administrative problems and work organization added to the social weight of being a woman in the world. We have duties that men do not have: you have to marry, take care of your husband, have children… ”

Although there are still social norms in terms of prejudices or, as the academic sentence, the current policy of the country is immersed in a generational change that converges with the parity between men and women, including girls. “As in recent years we have seen a decrease in the number of girls who go to school, the government has decided to take part. Now they are all exempt from paying the school rate, ”he explains.

Patrice Talon, which governs the country since 2016 and revalidated its power in 2021 to 2026, introduced the Free schooling for girls With the objective not only to guarantee quality education and participation in the development of the country, but also to prevent the care of household, family or precocity marriages from an early age. “Although the education rate of girls has arrived at the university, very few get access to doctoral or postdoctoral positions,” says Agbo.

In the political context, and after the legislative elections of January 2023 in Benin, the country culminated with notable progress in terms of representativeness of women in the National Assembly. Compared to the previous legislature, there are currently 18.4% more women among the seats, that is, a 25% rate compared to 7% of women chosen during the eighth legislature between 2019 and 2023. This progress in parity is mainly based on the reforms on the Constitution added to the years of struggle, claims and lobbyings of the networks of women leaders in civil society organizations in civil society organizations and international institutions.

Women, African and researchers: a triple barrier that can be demolished



“In spite of everything, the most important thing is to surround yourself with people who can and want to support you,” he says shortly before the end of the interview. Inès gets out of the chair, picks up his papers and advances through a room where the last rays of the afternoon are no longer glimpsed. “Flora and I are only of many,” he concludes to finish the match.