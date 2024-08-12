In 1960, José Pérez’s wife wrote a letter to Spanish Television with the following message: “Poor Pérez only knows Mallorca from postcards.” It is not known whether it was out of tenderness or as part of official propaganda at the height of the tourist boom in Spain during the developmental period, that the Union of Hotels and Tourism Promotion of the Franco regime invited him to visit the island with his family. The Efe agency documented the event with a photo of Pérez upon his arrival on the island with his wife and daughter, in which, in his personification of the average Spaniard, he carried a sign that read: “Pérez is in Mallorca!”

More information

With this powerful image begins the exhibition Postal Speechesthe first own production of the Andalusian Center of Photography (CAF), in Almería. The tourist postcard is presented in the exhibition as a container of cultural and ideological meanings; an extraordinary device to create tourist stereotypes and clichés. “Tourism cannot be understood without photography, they were born together in the 19th century. Until then, the world was not known, visually speaking,” explains the director of the CAF, Juan María Rodríguez.

The Pérez family upon their arrival in Mallorca, on a trip subsidized by the Franco regime, in an image from the Andalusian Center of Photography.

The postcard is also one of the first verified documents of holiday posturing, the origin of the “I was there” message. These cards revolutionized the activity of letter writing with a completely public content, without an envelope, written on the back, in the eyes of everyone. A letter designed to be displayed. Associated with the development of tourism, postcards also consolidated a double functional strategy: as a system of recognition and memory (a souvenir attractive and very cheap trip), as well as an instrument of affirmation of travel experiences. “A seemingly banal device was decisive in expanding the tourist image of Spain by integrating, in a single card, the souvenir “of memory and the greatest trigger of desire to travel in the sixties and seventies,” Rodríguez points out.

The exhibition displays 800 postcards from the context of the tourist boom that Spain experienced between 1950 and 1970, from among the nearly 40,000 that the two curators of the exhibition, the Canarian historian Carmelo Vega and the Catalan architect Cristina Arribas, have in their collections. Each of the postcards is displayed individually framed. “We wanted to have 800 postcards in 800 frames, made by local suppliers. It was very intentional, we didn’t want to wallpaper a wall with a collagethat has already been done, but rather to avoid sensationalism and give importance to each one, as a valuable object of representation,” explains Arribas.

Tourists at the Mirador del Futi (Asturias), in one of the photographs that make up the exhibition.

Among all of them, and although classified around different thematic axes, a common denominator emerges: tourist postcards “are pure illusions that allude to an unreal universe, loaded with metaphors, fantasies and desires.”

“From the perspective of the tourist imagination, nothing is impossible,” the curators reason. In this sense, there is a connection with the function that social networks play today. The exhibition shows touching postcards, with the part of the image where those first tourists want to give all the possible clues about their trips to the recipients: they mark with a pen an X that indicates the apartment where they have stayed, an arrow to indicate the highest peak of the mountain they have climbed, circles of people like ants on a beach that could look like them having fun. “These are the first signs of the ‘I was there’ of today’s networks, the difference is that now the selfie hides the place and what is important is you and not the space you are in,” Arribas analyses. But it is the origin of posturing: the postcard is democratic, cheap and demonstrates a privileged position as a tourist: “The middle class could finally travel,” acknowledges the curator.

The exhibition is an explosion of colour – the use and abuse of bright colours is another common denominator – which is justified by the phrase National Photography Award winner from Almería, Carlos Pérez Siquier, who claimed that “color is postcard-like”. And he also focuses on other formal aspects of these cards, with an unstoppable desire for modernity, with unlikely and to a certain extent surreal photomontages, combinations of an aesthetic kitsch and crazy fonts. With an aesthetic that “influences advertising and the layouts of magazines of the time,” explains the curator.

But who was behind the postcards? The success of this product soon led to a number of publishing companies in Spain that dedicated themselves to producing them, and it is known that very well-known photographers dedicated themselves to postcard photography, although they were never signed. Thus, the important figure in this process becomes that of the editor: “He is the main protagonist in the construction of the postcard, he is the one who generates an aesthetic and creates a collection with specific characteristics. He is also the designer and is a bit of everything, the one who creates a line of action regarding the postcard that is going to be made,” explains Vega.

The poster for the exhibition ‘Postal Speeches’, in an image provided by the Andalusian Centre of Photography.

Until recently considered a cultural by-product —”there was a certain disdain,” Vega admits— the postcard is now re-emerging to study a mass phenomenon that has overflowed and profoundly transformed the country’s social and cultural customs, such as tourism. However, according to the commissioners, censorship did not hover over them, since they were uncritical views of political reality and complacent views of landscapes and monuments. However, Arribas believes, “the yeyé and the motto Spain is different eclipse the real value of the postcard”, not only as a document, but as an element of identification between the image and the construction of tourism, generating the stereotype of places.

Postal Speeches It is the first exhibition of the Andalusian Center of Photography, dependent on the Andalusian Government, the only autonomous center in the country dedicated to the image in a territory as significant for Spanish photography as Almería, birthplace of the National Prize winner Carlos Pérez Siquier —pioneer in explaining the relationships between the image and tourism— and founding place of the historic magazine Afal.

All the culture that goes with you awaits you here. Subscribe