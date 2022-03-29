Giving a twist to the tics of genre cinema is one of the usual resources of comedy to take the public to the pocket. Perverting clichés, twisting completely recurrent elements and providing sarcasm with a new vision of recognizable stories invites the viewer to release tension through the noble art of laughter. This attitude has given rise to commendable titles in the history of the audiovisual medium, especially on television (now transferable to the ‘streaming’ format). Laughter is necessary to cope with the unbearable lightness of human beings and ‘Our flag means death’, a recent premiere on HBO Max, dares with pirate movies to strike a chord with the open-minded public and sow excitement among the respectable. Behind this fun series with American production that seems British is David Jenkins, who has already made himself known as showrunner with a curious series of alien invasions entitled ‘People of Earth’. Here he has known how to surround himself in the direction by names that give luster to the proposal, behind the camera and in the executive production, as is the case of Taika Waititi, who also plays the fearsome Black Beard under the makeup. The ideologue of the hilarious ‘What we do in the shadows’, where it was time to deconstruct the myth of the vampire, signs a chapter, as does the cult Spanish filmmaker par excellence, Nacho Vigalondo, who jumps more and more often the great puddle to shoot in the country of stars and stripes (there’s ‘Pooka’, his contribution to ‘Into the Dark’). The look of both creators is noticeable, whose catalog of visual references is remarkable, as well as their talent for unusual comedy. The person in charge of ‘Colossal’ and ‘Extraterrestrial’ deals with deliveries 3, 4 and 5 -with cameo included-, while the maximum architect of the vindicatable ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ -one of the best Marvel movies- opens fire with a respectable pilot.

The first season of ‘Our flag means death’ consists of ten episodes, already released online in blocks, which grow as we grow fonder of the characters and the series finds its place and reason for being. Taking advantage of a conscious theatricality, he wields a humorous tone, daring at times, that swings between black humor and the absurd, with some deliciously macabre friendly touch, although he never exceeds the famous limits of correctness. The pirate tale is inspired by the supposedly real adventures of Stede Bonnet, known as the Pirate Knight, an aristocrat despondent before a routine life full of facilities who decided to abandon all signs of comfort and launch into the sea in a ship in search of emotions. Leaving behind his wife and children. His desire to become a fierce buccaneer is constantly clashing with his clumsiness and his animosity towards violence. Seeing a drop of blood gets on his nerves, but he will have no choice but to brandish his sword shouting “boarding!”. The loquacious protagonist is not swallowed by his own crew, whom he has on his payroll, squandering the family savings. He will have to win over each of the members of the fleet, which one is the most grotesque. On his journey aboard the ship he comes across a catalog of equally eccentric friends and foes.

Rhys Darby, seen in the wonderful ‘Flight of the Conchords”, plays, with measured and exemplary histrionics, the unique Pirate Knight, whose contradictions give rise to numerous embarrassing situations. Midlife crisis is what he has. The year is 1717 and the ocean serves as the setting for the confrontation for power between countries like Spain and England. A good framework to display gags that sometimes seek to plunge the viewer into perplexity and point out the most bravado of the adventurous genre. The choral cast represents the brutalized roll typical of a pirate to use in front of a refined captain who sees them and wants them so that there is not a mutiny every day in the dilapidated ship, on whose main mast the symbolic pirate flag shines… with a kitten. It’s the perfect excuse to leave certain toxic masculinities bare-assed. The parody is served on a silver platter, with a peculiar casting: Kristian Nairn -Hodor in ‘Game of Thrones’-, Ewen Bremner -the freakest of ‘Trainspotting’-, Joel Fry (‘Cruella’), Leslie Jones (‘ Ghostbusters’) and Rory Kinnear (‘Penny Dreadful’), among other filibuster faces. Hooks, wooden legs, patches, scars and saber rattling. Doing evil is not as easy as it seems.

‘Our flag means death’ is available on HBO Max.