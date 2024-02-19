Swiss Post operates numerous partner agencies. In 1,800 of them, Postbank customers were also able to withdraw or deposit money. This will finally end at the end of next year.

So far, customers have also been able to withdraw money from one of the 1,800 Postbank partner agencies. But Deutsche Bank is abolishing this. Image: Bloomberg

KPostbank employees will find it even more difficult to get cash in the future. In addition to the already known reduction in the branch network from the current 550 to around 300 nationwide by the middle of the year after next, the Deutsche Bank brand is also separating from all remaining partner agencies.

These are, for example, stationery stores that not only offer postal services, but also postal banking services. Although customers are not offered the full range of banking services there, they do have the opportunity to deposit and withdraw money. Transfers can also be made at a partner agency.