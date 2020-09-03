US President Trump advises supporters to vote both by letter and in person. The double vote is a “review” of the system.

WILMINGTON ap | In his criticism of postal votes, US President Donald Trump openly called for fraud. Voters should vote both by letter and in person, Trump advised on Wednesday (local time) in Wilmington. That way, they could find out if both votes are counted.

“Let them send it and let them vote,” Trump told WECT television. If the system works, the second, personal vote will not be possible. “That’s the way it is and that’s how you should do it.”

The same thing he advised his voters during a campaign appearance in North Carolina. “You cannot let them take your voice away. These people do dirty politics, dirty politics. Therefore, if you choose by letter (…), send it to us. But I would look into it in any case, I would go and follow it up and vote, ”he said.

Trump has repeatedly stated that postal votes increase the likelihood of fraud, without substantiating it and even though he himself has already voted by letter. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, there should be a particularly large number of postal voters this year. In North Carolina, according to the electoral authority, more than 591,000 postal votes had been submitted by September 1. Four years ago there were around 35,600 at the time.